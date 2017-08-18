Kingdom’s gold winners to get further rewards

With the Opening Ceremony for the 29th SEA Games on Saturday, Cambodia’s medal winners are assured of more cash incentives, thanks to the generosity of NOCC Vice President and President of the sailing federation Gordon Tang, who today announced a range of rewards for both the medallists and their coaches. Individual gold medal winners get $2,000, while silver and bronze medallists will be richer by $1,000 and $500 respectively.

Only registered chief, head or main coach will be rewarded with 50 percent of the gold winning performance. Team gold winners will be awarded $4,000, while the second and third best teams will get $2,000 and $1,000 respectively. As is the case with individual gold, only the chief, head or main coach will be eligible for 50 percent of the incentive.