Kingdom’s Heng to fight in Jakarta

Cambodian mixed martial artist Chan Heng will be making his third ONE Championship appearance but the first on foreign soil when he enters the cage at Quest for Power at the Jakarta Convention Center on Saturday in ONE’s first event of the year.

The Cambodian warrior will meet home favourite Sunoto, known as the “The Terminator” (5-3), in a bantamweight clash and is seeking his first win in ONE Championship.

Khun Khmer kickboxer Heng sports an 8-3 professional MMA record, which includes six wins by submission, one by knockout and one by decision.

A dangerous grappler, Heng has remained focused on his training ahead of the event.

Heng, 28, told the Post: “I quit every job and spent a lot of time in training sessions working on both standing fight techniques and ground work. I am ready and I will try my best for a good result.”

In the main event, Russian ONE middleweight champion Vitaly Bigdash (8-0) enters the cage with Myanmar hero “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang (19-9).

Bigdash will be making the first defence of his title since winning back the belt in a technical knockout victory over former champion Igor Svirid in October 2015.

Baltimore-based Aung La N Sang comes into the fight on the back of a unanimous decision victory over Poland’s Michal Pasternak at ONE: State of Warriors in Mynamar in October.