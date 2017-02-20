Kipson the star as Naga get off to flying start

Newly acquired Atuheire Kipson justified his pick in the best possible way by slamming in four goals in former champions NagaWorld’s 4-1 win from a goal down against debutants Electricite du Cambodge (EDC) in the Metfone C-League encounter on Saturday.

The two-time champions, who finished last season in third place, fell behind early in the first half when EDC stumbled upon a snap goal, but the Rwandan striker quickly brought the team on an even keel and went on to land regular blows as the newcomers to the top flight caved in.

A new-look NagaWorld will be eager to regain the league supremacy they last enjoyed in 2009 having had a patchy first leg last season and a modest second phase performance.

Another leading side looking to improve on last season, Phnom Penh Crown began their campaign on a bright note yesterday at the Old Stadium, where a strong second-half showing, inspired by a Shane Booysen brace, lifted them to a 3-0 win after a barren first half against a revamped Asia Europe United (AEU) side.

The six-time champions could only finish fifth last season and are on the lookout for fresh foreign signings.With two or three notable overseas players joining AEU this season, the side looked much sharper but they couldn’t break the deadlock in the first half.

When cracks began to appear in the second, Booysen,who had an outstanding run for Crown against Singapore giants Home United in the double leg AFC Cup ASEAN playoffs, led the side by example with a brace. In Sodavid completed the tally.

Elsewhere, Cambodian Tiger celebrated their relocation to Siem Reap with a 1-1 draw at their home facility against Kampong Chhnang-based Cambodian Mine Action Center.