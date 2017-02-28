Laboravy strikes late to deny Svay Rieng

An injury-time header by captain Khoun Laboravy saved the day for Boeung Ket Angkor as the reigning champions turned a seemingly lost cause into an honourable 2-2 draw in their opening game of the Metfone C-League season against visiting Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng at the Olympic Stadium yesterday.

Dogged by a series of missed chances, three of which hit the upright in the first half, Boeung Ket found themselves at the deep end before Laboravy worked his way into the box to nod home the equaliser a minute into added time.

Svay Rieng grabbed the initiative as early as the 16th minute when the Nigerian pair of Chidera Ononiwu and Chigozie Nwaokon combined well to open the scoring.

The frustration in the Boeung Ket camp during the first half was well reflected by Laboravy showing his disgust by kicking the upright after he had missed the mark from close range.

Much to the relief of the 2016 winners, Brazilian import Maycon Calijuri apparently signed as a fill in for the slot vacated by Chan Vathanaka, made good with a Laboravy pass to restore parity.

But in quick time, Svay Rieng got the go-ahead goal through Souey Visal who turned in Prak Mony Odom’s flag kick, taking advantage following a goalmouth scramble. The 2-1 lead seemed good enough for the visitors to claim all three points until Laboravy’s goal ensured a draw.