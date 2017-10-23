Thailand's Jackie Chulya plays a tee shot the Ladies European Tour pre-qualifier at the Angkor Golf Resort in Siem Reap on Saturday. Photo supplied

Ladies Euro Tour Thailand’s Chulya tops pre-qualifier

Thailand’s Jackie Chulya topped the Ladies European Tour pre-qualifier with a fourth and final round 68 to peg back long time leader Amanda Tan of Singapore by one stroke at the Angkor Golf Resort in Siem Reap on Saturday.

With the rest of the field a respectful distance away, it was a toss-up between Tan and Chulya but ultimately the Thai star carded six birdies to offset her two bogeys and record an impressive finish as Tan faltered on the 16th and 17th with back-to-back bogeys to end up one over par on 73.

Chulya’s four round total of 282 (-6) touched off Tan’s 283 (-5).

While Chulya collected the winner’s prize of $1,000 and a ticket to this December’s final qualifier in Morocco, her final score was far behind the 268 (-20) recorded by last year’s topper Yan Liu of China, who also blasted a course record of 63 on the way.

Paige Stubbs of Australia and Ayaka Nakayama of Japan tied for third with five over par 293. Isabella Leung of Hong Kong was fifth on 295 (+7).