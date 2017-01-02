Lao champs dash Boeung Ket’s hopes

Success on the 2016 domestic front ended in disappointment on New Year’s Eve as Metfone C-League champions Boeung Ket Angkor were beaten 3-0 by Lao side Lanexang United in the Toyota Mekong Club Championship semifinal at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

The victory earned Lanexang a double-leg showdown against Thai giants Buriram United as the Vientiane outfit became the first team from Laos to make the final of the prestigious regional tournament.

The first leg of the final will be held on Wednesday in the Lao capital Vientiane, with the decisive game to be played in Bangkok four days later.

Two first-half strikes from skipper Soukaphone Vongchiengkham and Phoutthasay Khochalern were complemented by Keoviengpheth Lithideth’s finish late in the second half.