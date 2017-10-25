Late goal by China breaks young Cambodian hearts

Cambodia paid a heavy price for a terrible defensive mix up as China snatched a fortuitous 1-0 victory deep into injury time in their Group G encounter on the opening of the AFC U19 Championship 2018 qualifiers at the Olympic Stadium last night.

The game was seemingly heading to a goalless draw when goalmouth confusion between keeper Von Sok and two of his teammates left strikerer Tao Qianglong free to a loose ball and an easy tap-in.

It was a devastating blow for a side that had shown remarkable fighting spirit and better organisation than their rivals, who had presented themselves as much stronger on paper.

While China had their share of missed chances, a competent show in the Cambodian goal by Sok was a key factor in the game remining scoreless for so long. Yet after all the good work, one impulsive dash out of position spoiled the evening for the team and their cheering fans.

In the earlier match, a second-half blitz saw Myanmar add four goals to their 2-0 first-half lead and complete a 6-0 demolition of the Philippines.

Defender Soe Moe Kyaw opened the scoring in the ninth minute, and midfielder Myat Kaung Khant doubled the lead five minutes before the break.

Retaining their absolute dominance, Myanmar cushioned the lead early in the second half through Lwin Moe Aung and Kyaw, who deservedly got his brace.

In the last 10 minutes of the game, Khant was back to torment the Filipinos. In a span of eight minutes he scored twice to record the Group’s first hat-trick.