Leaders Kirivong hit Sihanoukville Port for six

Kirivong Sok Sen Chey hit six past Sihanoukvile Autonomous Port in a 6-1 drubbing at their Takeo home in Cambodian League 2 on Sunday, on a day that featured four other matches at various provincial venues.

Going into the game as joint leaders at 14 points each with Electricite du Cambodge, Kirivong took full advantage of their rivals’ absence from the week’s schedule to secure a three-point lead at the top of the table.

Most of the damage had been done in a highly productive first half that saw the former top-flight side smash in four. They added two more before the visitors pulled one back.

The most thrilling duel of the week was between hosts Svay Rieng Province and Siem Reap Angkor who shared four goals in a 2-2 draw, along with plenty of goalmouth action.

The draw strengthened Angkor’s grip on third place in the standings, with 14 points, while Svay Rieng slipped to fifth with 12.

The surprise of the week was National Defence Ministry Youth breaking their six-game losing streak. On their home turf, the youth side easily disposed off Kampong Speu province to bag their first points.

In a well-fought encounter National Football Academy edged out Kampong Chhnang 2-1.

The loss meant that Kampong Chhnang have now been drawn into a relegation dogfight in the company of National Defence Ministry Youth and Kampong Speu.

Meanwhile, six-time League champions Phnom Penh Crown lost 2-1 to Guangxi Longguida in the opening game of the China-ASEAN Cities Invitation Football Tournament in the Chinese city of Nanning on Sunday.

The sides went into the break with a goal each, but the local side struck the winner in the second half. Crown’s goal was scored by In Sodavid.

Next up for Crown are Thailand’s Army United, with the match to be played today at 2pm Cambodian time.

In a friendly at Phnom Penh Crown’s RSN Stadium on Sunday, a Cambodian All Stars team made up of Metfone C-League players fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against the Moroccan selection side of Sahara RFL.

Essalami Saleh put the guests ahead in the fifth minute before Western Phnom Penh captain Okoro Mathew Osa replied in the 67th.