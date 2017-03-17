League leaders PKR and Crown face off

Phnom Penh Crown host Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng at the RSN Stadium on Saturday evening for their top-of-the-table clash as the Metfone C-League enters the fifth week of action with a six-match card over the weekend.

Crown and PKR share the lead with 10 points after four matches each and will be eager to safeguard their unbeaten status going into this key contest, kicking off at 6pm.

The visitors could well find Shane Booysen as their danger man following the South African striker’s recent hat-trick in Crown’s 6-1 thrashing of newly promoted Kirivong and his string off scoring efforts since his grand show in both legs against Singapore’s Home United in the AFC Cup playoffs.

The Svay Rieng side will obviously count on the momentum generated by two solid wins in the last two game weeks against Western Phnom Penh and Electricite du CambodgeFresh from their 1-0 win over Myanmar’s Magwe FC on Tuesday, Boeung Ket get down to league business in a much more relaxed setting facing Asia Euro United at the Olympic Stadium.

Having led every yard of the way to the title last year, Boeung Ket find themselves in the unfamiliar position of sixth in the table and will be keen to work their way back to the top.However, AEU are by no means pushovers and Boeung Ket could well have a fight on their hands.

In Saturday’s other match at the Army Stadium, two struggling sides, CMAC United and Kirivong Sok Sen Chey, square off in pursuit of their first breakout wins.

The main attraction on Sunday will be an evening encounter between National Police and Ministry of National Defence while in two other fixtures, Nagaworld will take on Cambodian Tiger FC and Western Phnom Penh will hit the road to Svay Rieng to meet Electricite du Cambodge.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Boeung Ket Angkor vs AEU, Olympic Stadium, 6pm

CMAC vs Kirivong Sok Sen Chey, Army Stadium, 6pm

Phnom Penh Crown vs PKR Svay Rieng, RSN Stadium, 6pm

Sunday

National Police vs MND, Army Stadium, 6pm

Nagaworld vs Cambodian Tiger FC, Olympic Stadium, 6pm

EDC vs Western Phnom Penh, Svay Rieng Stadium, 6pm