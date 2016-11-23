Let ‘Golden Boy’ focus on Suzuki Cup: Club

Chan Vathanaka’s Metfone C-League club Boeung Ket Angkor has released a statement denying rumours that the Cambodian star is set to join Japanese J3 League club Fujieda MYFC.

“Boeung Ket Angkor FC would like to reject any speculation . . . that striker Chan Vathanaka has reached personal terms to join Fujieda MYFC,” the statement said.

“The club wants . . . to let the player fully focus on his duty at the AFF Suzuki Cup with the Cambodian national team.”

Boeung Ket said they wanted to let the star striker, dubbed the “Golden Boy of Cambodia” by Fox Sports Asia, join the third-tier side, but the electric forward has said he will not make a decision on any possible move until the completion of the ongoing Suzuki Cup and Boeung Ket’s participation in the Toyota Mekong Club Championship in January.

“With the training [at Fujieda] my level has improved, but now I don’t think about going to Japan – I want to focus on the AFF Suzuki Cup with my national team and Toyota Mekong Club Championship with Boeung Ket Ankgor,” Vathanaka said before leaving for international duty in the Suzuki Cup after returning from a training trip with the Japanese side.

However, Boeung Ket coach Be Makara moved to dispel supporters’ fears by insisting there would only be a loan deal on offer if Vathanaka (pictured, Sreng Meng Srun) decided to join the Japanese outfit because the club wanted a loan experience purely to further hone the young star’s skills.

After returning from the week-long training after an invitation from Fujieda, Makara, who flew to Japan with Vathanaka, 22, said he had many good reasons with which to convince the player to accept the move but reiterated that no deal had yet been reached.

“Fujieda MYFC will make an official offer to us if Vathanaka decides to join them. They really want him and if he agrees to join then they will offer him an apartment, a translator and more,” Makara told the Post.

“Signing with the Japanese club is up to the player and I don’t know if he agrees or not.”

Meanwhile, in the regional showpiece AFF Suzuki Cup, HS Manujunath reports, midfielder Sarawut Masuk ruined the day for Singapore as his fine header in the 89th minute ensured a 1-0 win for defending champions Thailand in their Group A clash in Manila yesterday.

Just as the game seemed destined for a goalless draw, the Lions could only watch as Thai defender Theerathan Bunmathan’s cross dropped into the box to be headed home by Sarawut.Until that moment, Singapore had done well to not only keep the Thai big guns silent but have a few decent chances of their own.

Following their 4-2 win over Indonesia in the opener last Saturday, the Thais top the group with their game against hosts Philippines to come.The loss was a clear setback for the Lions after their goal-less draw against the Philippines on Saturday.

In today’s Group B matches, Malaysia and Vietnam will fight for group honours at 3:30pm Cambodian time, while Cambodia and Myanmar battle to remain in the running at 6:30pm.