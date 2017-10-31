Tean Commune Youth celebrate with the ISF Community Football League trophy on Sunday. Photo supplied

Local action Tean win ISF Community League

Tean Commune Youth defeated Rolous Meas 4-1 to win the inaugural ISF Community Football League, which concluded at the ISF Ground on Sunday following four weeks of action involving eight teams from communes and villages around Phnom Penh.

Keo Punleu scored two goals for the winners, with Choun Bunthai and Chhan Reach adding one each, while the lone consolation for Rolous Meas came from Pen Rina.

In the semifinals, Tean Commune Youth blanked Black Empire 3-0, while Rolous won a 11-goal thriller 6-5 against hosts ISF.

In the third-place playoff, ISF defeated Black Empire 3-0 after a Tit Sovannara brace and a Black Empire own goal.