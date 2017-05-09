McGlynn and Boeung Ket part company

Metfone C-League champions Boeung Ket Angkor made the surprise announcement yesterday that the club has parted ways with head coach John McGlynn “by mutual consent” after only four months in charge.

McGlynn took over at the Kampong Cham-based club on January 9 to replace Prak Sovannara, who departed after guiding them to the title the previous season.

The Australian coach told The Post yesterday that he was disappointed with the contract situation at the club. “Nothing much to comment on,” he said, “other than the fact that initial contract agreements were not finalised by the club so I resigned from my role as head coach [on Sunday].

“As a professional, I will not work without a contract. This was also the reason I resigned to end my first stint with the club.” McGlynn also managed the side in 2014-15.

Boeung Ket Angkor announced on their official Facebook page yesterday: “Boeung Ket would like to announce [the club’s] parting with head coach John Mc-Glynn by mutual consent.

“Everyone at Boeung Ket would like thank John for working with the club and we wish him every success for the future.

“The club also wants to announce that assistant coach Hao Socheat will take over in a caretaker capacity and the club will not make any further comment until a new head coach is appointed.”

The unexpected announcement comes after Boeung Ket were eliminated from Group F of the 2017 AFC Cup.

After an Asian campaign in which they finished third in their four-team group, the Blue Dragon returned to league action with a 2-1 win over Cambodian Mines Action Center at Old Stadium on Sunday to move third in the table.

Under the stewardship of the Liverpool-born McGlynn, Boeung Ket recorded six league wins, two draws and two losses from 10 matches.

Boeung Ket moved to within one point of joint league leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng and Ministry of National Defence with the win over CMAC United.

Boeung Ket sit two points clear of fourth placed side NagaWorld.Boeung Ket’s 10-game tally rose to 20 points with goals from Paul Omogba and Brazilian striker Maycon Calijuri.

CMAC grabbed a consolation from Ghanaian Michael Osei Tutu in stoppage time.

The win, against a side in the bottom half of the table, came after back-to-back defeats to Phnom Penh Crown and Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim.

In Sunday’s other matches, Commissary of National Police beat hosts Kirivong Sok Sen Chey 2-1 in Takeo, while Asia Euro United ran out 3-1 winners over Western Phnom Penh.