McGlynn named new coach of Boeung Ket

Liverpool-born Australian coach John McGlynn was appointed interim coach of Boeung Ket Angkor yesterday after Prak Sovannara left the club by mutual consent on Saturday, according to an official statement on the Metfone Cambodian League champions’ Facebook page.

The immediate task facing the former Boeung Ket head coach, who was also part of the coaching staff at Phnom Penh Crown in their 2013-14 C-League winning season, is the AFC Cup at the end of this month, with Boeung Ket playing Lao Toyota of Laos in a two-leg playoff round.

The defending Cambodian champions gave no further details on the appointment, which comes just three days after the club and Sovannara reached an agreement to not renew his contract after two seasons.

The former Cambodian national team and NagaWorld manager, who is attending a coaching conference in Japan, told the Post via Facebook on Sunday: “Yes, I have left Boeung Ket Angkor.”

When asked the reasons behind his departure, Sovannara replied: “I can only say that coaching careers are the same as any other career, in which clear agreements and contracts are required. I am happy that the club respects these professional rules.”

The departure of one of the most successful coaches in Cambodian football comes with Sovannara and the club failing to reach an agreement and after Boeung Ket were eliminated from the Toyota Mekong Cup at the hands of Lao champions Lanexang United at the semifinal stage in December.

Boeung Ket said in a statement on its Facebook page on Saturday: “Boeung Ket Angkor FC would like to announce the parting of ways with Mr Prak Sovannara by mutual consent. Both club and coach admit that the club did not achieve good results recently and believe parting company is the best for both parties.”