MCL leaders Svay Rieng face Police grilling

Gameweek 19 in the Metfone C-League season has been spread across three days beginning today, and visitors to the capital Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng will be under pressure to retain their front-running status after two defeats in a row when they meet the tough but unpredictable National Police Commissary at Old Stadium on Sunday.

A rejuvenated Ministry of National Defence outfit will troop out against lowly CMAC in the only match carded for today at Old Stadium.

The Armymen turned around flagging spirits with a resolute win over Phnom Penh Crown last week to make it into the top-four bracket for the first time in many weeks.

Given the strength of the opposition, Army should be hoping for a full set of points to keep alive their chances of making the playoff cut.

In a fascinating midweek encounter, last year’s Hun Sen Cup finalists Army and Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng clashed in the fifth stage of this year’s edition and ended up all square at 1-1. The outcome may work favourably for the Army in keeping their momentum going.

While the draw brought a momentary respite in the Svay Rieng camp after two defeats in as many weeks, the MCL leaders face a tricky game against Police.

With just one point splitting Svay Rieng from the hard-chasing NagaWorld and Boeung Ket, any slip-up against Police could be extremely damaging to team morale and could even put the chances of staying in the top four in jeopardy.

Police have nothing to lose at this stage and this could make them a dangerous proposition for Svay Rieng.

Defending champions Boeung Ket face Kirivong Sok Sen Chey for the second time in three days having played each other in a Hun Sen cup tie on Wednesday that dramatically ended in a 2-2 draw.

There were some worried faces in the Boeung Ket dugout when the MCL tail-enders led their illustrious rivals 2-0 and threatened to pull off the biggest upset of the season. But that prospect was averted and Boeung Ket squeezed out a split decision.

Having diligently worked their way close to leaders PKR, Boeung Ket will be aiming to put Kirivong Sok Sen Chey in their place.

Pushed out of the top four last week, Phnom Penh Crown face Cambodian Tiger at their home RSN Stadium. The Tigers are sensing an outside chance of making the grade after reaching sixth in the table.

After grittily handing Svay Rieng their second defeat of the season, NagaWorld will be looking for a less stressful time against Western Phnom Penh.

Away at the Svay Rieng Stadium, Electricity du Cambodge will be looking to use their 1-0 win over Police in the Hun Sen Cup two days ago as a spur to get the measure of Asia Euro United.

Weekend schedule

Friday

CMAC v Ministry of National Defence, Old Stadium, 6pm

Saturday

Boeung Ket v Kirivong Sok Sen Chey, Old Stadium, 3:30pm

Phnom Penh Crown v Cambodian Tiger, RSN Stadium, 6pm

Sunday

NagaWorld v Western Phnom Penh, Olympic Stadium, 6pm

National Police v PKR Svay Rieng, Old Stadium, 6pm

EDC v AEU, Svay Rieng Stadium, 6pm

.