Metfone C-League Crown and Police draw, Naga cruise

Phnom Penh Crown and National Police Commissary drew their Metfone C-League tie 2-2 at the RSN Stadium on Sunday evening, as NagaWorld roared to a 3-0 win over Cambodian Mine Action Center at Olympic Stadium in the other late game.

Police raced to a sixth minute lead through Shane Peterson only for Crown captain Shane Booysen to equalise from a free-kick within two minutes. Tith Dina helped Police regain the lead with a 20th minute strike that ensured a 2-1 half-time lead for his side.

Crown came out strongly after the resumption with Booysen missing from an In Sodavid pass. The six-time champs, however, were fortunate when Out Sothy cleared the ball off the line from Ol Ravy.

A long range Booysen free-kick hit the crossbar before he found the net just past the hour mark to tie the scores at 2-2.

Over at Olympic Stadium, NagaWorld’s Brazilian forward Diego Gama de Oliveira opened the scoring eight minutes into the game, before Rwandan striker Kipson Atuhaire doubled the lead two minutes before the break.

In the 81st minute, Sary Matnorotin found the back of the net to round off the scoreline.