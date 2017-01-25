A mixed bag for Rahus in Vietnam

The Phnom Penh Social Club Rahus kickstarted their 2017 campaign on a mixed note during their trip to Ho Chi Minh City over the weekend, where the men’s 15s lost to arch rivals Saigon Geckos, while the women’s 7s won one and lost one.

Geckos, employing stubborn defence, got the measure of Rahus men’s team by four tries to nothing, while the women fought well with a small squad but the Saigon side recorded a four-tries-to-two win in the first game.

The visitors levelled the series with a victory in the second by two tries to nil.

Geckos are planning a return trip to Phnom Penh later this year. With a club record of 10 Khmer players, a dozen nationalities and many new players representing the Rahus, the future looks bright, said club secretary Steve Noble.

The club next heads to the Bangkok 10s (February 25-26), the Saigon Geckos 25th anniversary (March 11), and the Indochine Cup in Laos during May, with other social games and touch tournaments being scheduled at home.