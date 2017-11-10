Myanmar down Angkor Warriors in friendly

India-bound Myanmar boosted their team morale with a 2-1 win over Cambodia in an international football friendly at the Olympic Stadium yesterday evening as both sides warmed up for next week’s Asian Cup third-round qualifying group games.

Under the newly named interim coach Prak Sovannara, Cambodia managed to level a first-half opener through none other than Sovannara’s nephew Prak Mony Odom.

But an opportunistic turn in by Aung Thun, who was the provider for the first goal, set coach Gerd Zeise’s men on course for a feelgood win on their way to Goa for the Tuesday clash.

On the same day, Sovannara will be saddled with the daunting task of reigning in the powerful Jordan, the same side who thrashed the Cambodians 7-0 in Amman at the start of the campaign.

The visitors seized the early initiative when a well-struck free-kick by Aung Tun was headed in by defender Aung Thiha approaching the 20-minute mark.

Several prominent counterattacks led by Chan Vathanaka bore no fruit. Yet Cambodia began the second half in lively spirits and they soon got on level terms when Svay Rieng star Mony Odom found the mark off a Keo Sokpheng assist.

Despite mounting sustained pressure, Cambodia could not get break through, while Myanmar stumbled upon a chance to bolster their lead. Aung Tun got close enough to goal to exploit a moment of confusion near the Cambodian goalmouth.

There were at least three good solo efforts by Vathanaka, but on each of those attempts he was slightly off the mark.