Nagaworld and Army share the points

Rwandan striker Autheire Kipson’s 72nd-minute header saved the day for two-time champions Nagaworld as the casino-backed side forced a 1-1 draw against last season’s runners-up Ministry of National Defence in a Metfone C-League tie at the Olympic Stadium yesterday evening.

Away at the Svay Rieng stadium, local giants Preah Khan Reach outplayed new entrants Electricite du Cambodge 3-0.

After a goalless first half during which both sides created and spurned a couple of gilt-edged chances, the in-form North Korean striker Choe Myong-ho, who had recorded doubles in two previous matches, extended that streak to his fifth with a deft left finish to give Army a distinct advantage approaching the hour mark.

It was an innocuous looking aerial drop into the Naga box from near the half line that triggered a quick response from the speedy Choe who expertly dribbled his way closer and let his trusty left foot do the rest.

With that snap goal behind them Chreng Polroth seriously tested Naga keeper Yok Ary with a fierce long ranger, and the pressure was seemingly mounting on coach Meas Channa’s side when a perfectly conveyed corner kick led to Kipson nodding home the equaliser.

Late in the game substitute Ri Hyok-chol was rather unlucky when his on-the-run angular shot brushed past the upright with York Ary nowhere near the scene.

There was a collective sigh of relief in the Naga camp and the split decision was more than what they could have bargained for.

This was Army’s second draw in four matches on top of two wins while Naga’s record at the end of four outings stood at two wins, a loss and a draw.

Boeung Ket held

Reigning champions Boeung Ket Angkor’s spotty form continues to nag them as coach John McGlynn’s side shared six goals and points with lowly Western Phnom Penh on Saturday.

It was indeed a setback of sorts for Boeung Ket who after losing the first leg of the AFC Cup group game against Global FC of the Philippines last week, were clearly looking for a winning boost ahead of this Tuesday’s home clash against Magwe FC of Myanmar.

Crown win big

South African goal machine Shane Booysen struck purple patch with a hat-trick to steer Phnom Penh Crown to a 6-1 rout against Second League winners Kirivong Sok Sen Chey at the RSN Stadium. Guto with a double strike proved an able ally while Kok Boris chipped in a goal to complete the tally.

In another surprise result, National Police and CMAC United drew 1-1 at the Army Stadium.