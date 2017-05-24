National Police aiming to arrest Naga push

The second phase of the Metfone C-League season begins today with NagaWorld taking on National Police Commissary in an evening encounter under lights at the Olympic Stadium at 6pm.

Originally scheduled for the weekend, the tie was brought forward to give Naga more time to prepare for their RHB Singapore Cup clash against Global FC of the Philippines on May 31.

Similarly, Boeung Ket, also one of the teams invited to Singapore, will now play their league game against Phnom Penh Crown on Thursday at the Olympic Stadium at 6pm, giving the defending champions extra time before their May 29 encounter against Warriors FC of Singapore.

Boeung Ket’s interim manager Hao Socheat began his stint as a replacement for John McGlynn last week in the shadow of the team’s 2-1 defeat by National Police, a performance that threw light on the team’s inconsistent form over the past few weeks.

The champions will be looking for much sharper form and fitness to turn their fortunes around, and Crown, who grabbed an injury-time equaliser against CMAC United last week, should prove tough customers.

Naga entered the fray in the four-team title-playoff bracket after a 3-1 win over the tottering Kirivong Sok Sen Chey. Their Atuheire Kipson-George Kelechi combination has been banging in the goals of late and so the casino-backed side will be eager for a positive outcome against Police.

In Saturday’s matches, Western Phnom Penh will meet Ministry of National Defence at 6pm at Olympic Stadium, while leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng take on Cambodian Tiger at the Siem Reap Stadium at 3:30pm.

On Sunday, Electricite du Cambodge will face CMAC United at the Svay Rieng Stadium at 6pm, while Asia Euro United meet bottom of the table Kirivong Sok Sen Chey at Old Stadium at 6pm.