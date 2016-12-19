Phnom Penh boys, K’pong Cham girls shine

Krousar Thmey Phnom Penh defeated their Battambang counterparts 2-1 to win the boys title, while DDP Kampong Cham downed Krousar Thmey Battambang by the same score in the girls final of the FIFA Football For Hope-ISF Football tournament for all abilities at Phnom Penh’s ISF ground on Saturday.

The tournament brought together 14 teams of deaf and hearing-impaired players from Phnom Penh, Kampot, Battambang and Kampong Cham for a day of fun-filled yet competitive action. Deaf players were integrated into Indochina Starfish Foundation’s (ISF) Football Program, which provides footballing and educational opportunities to disadvantaged youth in Cambodia since 2011.

The successful integration of deaf players encouraged ISF to expand the Program for All Abilities leading to the inclusion of players with intellectual and physical disabilities in 2013.

Over 180 girls and boys with these disabilities kicked off the competition on Saturday morning. The knockout phase was reached after an intense round robin phase.

On a separate pitch, seven teams of players with intellectual and physical disabilities enjoyed fun football and a tournament run by ISF’s coaches throughout the morning, with games and activities.

“Thanks to FIFA Football For Hope’s support we are thrilled to be providing a platform for players with disabilities to participate in organised sports,” Chourp Vicheka, ISF’s country manager, said.

“Saturday’s tournament exemplified the spirit of sport for development and highlighted the successful integration of disabilities into our program.”