PM breaks ground at national sports complex

Prime Minister Hun Sen performed the traditional groundbreaking ceremony yesterday to pave the way for the construction of the second phase of the Morodok Techo National Sports Complex, which is expected to be completed in the next 40 months to allow a near two-year lead-up to the 2023 SEA Games the Kingdom will be hosting for the first time in its history.

Being built on a sprawling 94-hectare site in Prek Tasek Sangkat in Russey Keo district, the main stadium will occupy all of nine hectares and be equipped to hold up to 100,000 spectators.

The $157 million ultra-modern multi-purpose Olympic-standard facility, a “gift from China to Cambodia”, is replete with football pitch, running track, multiple six-storey office blocks, four eight-storey athletes’ quarters, including 400 rooms and two huge dining halls.

Six different arenas and a weight training gym to fit in 1,500 athletes are also included in the blueprint.

The prime minister also formally declared open the recently completed first phase, which included a state of-the-art indoor arena and international-standard aquatics facility comprising an Olympic swimming pool, a warm-up pool and a platform diving pool. The facility is well equipped to handle water polo and synchronised swimming.

Describing the complex as a victory for the prime minister’s grand vision and a national treasure, secretary-general of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia Vath Chamroeun said the Kingdom’s need for advanced training facilities has now been met.

“We heartily acknowledge China’s grand gesture. We expect the complex to be fully operational well before the 2023 SEA Games, which would give us ample time to put all the facilities under trial while helping our own squads get the best of training,” he said.