PM outlines plan at IOC trophy presentation

Sports-loving Prime Minister Hun Sen received the International Olympic Committee’s highest award the IOC Presidents Trophy yesterday in recognition of his sustained contributions and efforts over the past several years to promote the Olympic Movement, thereby positively impacting the image of sport in the Kingdom.

The much coveted and uniquely designed trophy was handed to Hun Sen at the Peace Palace by IOC Executive Board member Ng Ser Miang, who had been deputed to oversee the presentation by IOC President Thomas Bach.

The colourful award ceremony was attended by the prime minister’s entire family, along with the members of the Council of Ministers, high-ranking officials and several ambassadors, including the US ambassador. Also in attendance were scores of sports men and women.

In his commendation, Ng Ser Miang said the Prime Minister’s unwavering support to the sports fraternity had resulted in the creation of a strong Olympic Movement in Cambodia.

Responding to the honour, the prime minister pledged his continued support to the promotion of sporting activities in the country, while putting forward a three-point plan of his own.

At the top of his priorities would be the setting up of the SEA Games federation in the lead-up to Cambodia, one of the founding members of the regional spectacle, hosting the biennial games for the first time in 2023.

The PM said he would prioritise the timely completion of the $100 million main stadium, while mooting the idea of an annual get-together to celebrate the sporting successes of the year.

The secretary-general of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia said the IOC bestowing its highest honour on the prime minister had come as a great boost for the country’s sporting community.