Police aiming to arrest Svay Rieng’s streak

After the two-week international break, the Metfone C-League season resumes on Saturday with table-topping Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng eager to protect their five-match unbeaten streak when they host National Police on Saturday evening.

At the end of the fifth game-week on March 19, Svay Rieng emerged as the sole leaders after a 1-0 win over Phnom Penh Crown on the back of captain Prak Mony Oudom’s only goal.

It is the brightest start Svay Rieng have had in the past few seasons, and with self assurance rising in the camp, PKR could well build on this early momentum to position themselves as one of the prime candidates for a title they last won in 2013 for the first time after several near misses.

National Police are currently seventh in the table, with one victory to their name on top of a draw and three defeats, the latest against Army two weeks ago. But a side that has often pulled off surprises when least expected should well make Svay Rieng wary.

The Armymen are the only other outfit unbeaten in five outings and they go up against CMAC United hoping to close down on the leaders.In Saturday’s other fixture, fourth placed NagaWorld, who were involved in a goalless draw against Cambodian Tiger before the break, take on second from bottom Western Phnom Penh.

On Sunday, reigning champions Boeung Ket Angkor travel to Takeo to face local side Kirivong Sok Sen Chey, whose return to top-tier competition has been marked by some disappointing results.

Boeung Ket will be planning to use the trip and the quality of the opposition to get a positive result to boost their confidence ahead of Wednesday’s away clash against Magwe FC of Myanmar in their AFC Cup group game. Having won the first leg narrowly in Phnom Penh, Boeung Ket will be hopeful of another victory.

The standout fixture of the day will be at the Siem Reap Stadium where home side Cambodia Tiger will square off against Phnom Penh Crown.

The sixth match of the week-end will feature AEU against Electricite du Cambodge.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Army v CMAC United, Old Stadium, 6pm

Svay Rieng v National Police, Svay Rieng Stadium, 6pm

Western Phnom Penh v NagaWorld, Western Stadium, 6pm

Sunday

Cambodia Tiger v Phnom Penh Crown, Siem Reap Stadium, 3pm

Kirivong Sok Seny Chey v Boeung Ket Angkor, Takeo Stadium, 3pm

AEU v EDC, Old Stadium, 6pm