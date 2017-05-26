Search form

Police and Naga share points in league draw

Despite being reduced to 10 men early in the second half, Commissary of National Police managed to hold NagaWorld to a 2-2 draw in their Metfone C-League match at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Naga got off to a bright start, with Leng Makara finding the net in the seventh minute. Police levelled within five minutes through South Korean attacker Noh Sang-min and took the lead not long after. This time it was Japanese import Kazu Yanagidate who produced the go-ahead goal in the 33rd minute.

Naga went all out for an equaliser and Sos Suhana, who scored the national side’s only goal during the World Cup qualifiers, was on target almost in time with the whistle for the break.

Naga leave for Singapore on Monday to play their preliminary round match against Balestier Khalsa FC in the RHB Singapore Cup on Wednesday.

