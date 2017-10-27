Pub Street dash Siem Reap to glow with Night Run

The Cambodia Marathon Committee has announced the inaugural 5km Angkor City Night Run on November 5, beginning and ending at one of Siem Reap’s most popular spots by both tourists and locals, Pub Street, well known for its bustling nightlife of music, entertainment and international cuisine.

The course will run along the river and some main thorough-fares in the heart of the city.The unique run, set for a 7pm start, serves the twin purposes of raising money for a local children’s hospital and boosting sports tourism, according to the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia Secretary-General, Vath Chamroeun.

Marking the traditional Water Festival and Full Moon Day, the event is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Siem Reap Authority, Cambodia Events Organizer and the NOCC.

Every runner will carry a glowstick, a glow necklace and a glow bracelet.The CEO of Cambodia Events Organizer, Sam Phall, told The Post that plans were afoot to hold a similar run on New Year’s Eve.

“We will explore the feasibility of organising these night runs in other major cities like Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville and Battambang. The idea is to boost sports tourism and at the same time raise funds for charitable causes,” Phalla said.