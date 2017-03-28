Search form

Qualifiers on for Khmer New Year chess tourney

The qualification for the okchaktrang (Cambodian chess) tournament at Angkor Sangkran began at NOCC headquarters yesterday.

As many as 160 players are taking part in the event to seek qualification to battle for the “King of Chess” title that will be awarded to the winner of the Khmer New Year competition in Siem Reap.

Kuch Kimlong, president of the Cambodia Okchaktrang Federation has taken all measures to ensure the smooth running of the tournament, one that is attracting scores of supporters and visitors.

Prominent among those taking part are former winners Chhoy Vira (2011), Chiev Bora (2014) and Hoy Sokna (2015).

