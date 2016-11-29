Search form

Registration open for Honda training session

AC Milan’s Japanese football star Keisuke Honda will launch his Soltilo Global Soccer Camp by holding a training session for 100 of the Kingdom’s elementary schoolchildren at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh on December 26, starting at 2pm.

The free registration of students for the camp will end next Thursday, December 8.

Up to 100 students living in Cambodia can register their names to join the Honda camp. If the total applications surpass 100 then the admissions will be decided on a lottery basis.

Registration can be done through the official Solitilo Global Soccer Camp website (hsss-event.com/cambodia/) and via the Soltilo Global Soccer Camp Facebook page.

