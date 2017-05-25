Search form

Robas Angkanh players celebrate with the Boys U14 Premier League trophy.Photo supplied

Robas Angkanh kings as ISF league wraps up

The Indochina Starfish Foundation’s youth league season wrapped up at the weekend as Robas Angkanh School (RAS) were crowned the Boys U14 Premier League champions at the ISF Grounds.

In a tough final, RAS failed to score themselves but an own goal from rivals DJC handed them the title.

Sunrise Kampong Speu took the top honours in the Champions League category, routing ISF SMC 6-1 in the final. Chan Nou bagged a hat-trick in the first 17 minutes of the game, with Vicheka, Veacha and Phanith scoring a goal each. The lone goal for ISF came from Channy in the first half.

An extra-time goal by Kosal ensured a 2-1 win for KCD in the final of the Boys U18 section against PSE after Menghour scored first for KCD in the 15th minute before PSE levelled through Sideth in the 35th minute.

It rained goals in the boys U10 final as Rolous Primary School (1) overcame Green Umbrella 11-8.

Rithy led the Rolous hunt with five goals as the side took firm control, with Samrith scoring a hat-trick and Minea also getting on the scoresheet. Green Umbrella kept pace with their rivals through a five-goal haul from Veasna, who was well supported by Makara with a hat-trick.

With Sopheap scoring a brace and Lisa chipping in one more, Samrong High School easily beat Green Umbrella in the Girls U14 final. A late goal by Theara was a consolation for Green Umbrella.

A hat-trick by Channa saw ISF SMC win the Girls U18 championship as the team got past Chibodia 3-2 in an exciting final. Vanny and Panha scored a goal each for Chibodia.

