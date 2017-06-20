Seventh heaven for Gisung in MCL goalfest

South Korean striker Gisung Yeon may be relatively new to Cambodian football but his record seven-goal haul on Sunday against a hapless CMAC United in Phnom Penh Crown’s runaway 11-0 victory will place him in an elevated position in the annals of the Metfone C-League for a long time to come.

Crown treated their fans at the RSN Stadium to a goalfest, the likes of which the top flight has not seen for a long time. While huge scorelines are fairly common in the Hun Sen Cup provincial phase matches, a victory margin as big as this in the MCL, with one player scoring seven, is a record that will take some beating.

South African Shane Booysen led the hunt with an opening goal barely eight minutes after kick-off, and he set up the next for South Korean Gisung, in his second appearance for the team, on his way to signalling his arrival with a hat-trick just past the half-hour mark.

Keo Sokpheng, who played a spirited role in Cambodia’s 1-0 win over Afghanistan a week ago, rubbed further salt in CMAC wounds with a fifth before the break.

Sin Kakada headed in Crown’s sixth before Gisung resumed punishing United, taking the Crown tally to seven. As anguish turned to despair in the CMAC camp, Sokpheng chipped in with a double, while Gisung continued to find the net, adding to his account all the way into injury time.

In other matches, Ministry of National Defence thrashed Electricite du Cambodge 5-0 to keep the pressure on league leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng.

The hard-chasing Armymen are one point behind Svay Rieng as the MCL heads for a near-five week break during which the AFC Under-23 Championship qualifiers will be played in Phnom Penh between July 15 and 23.

Aiming to recover lost ground, defending champions Boeung Ket Angkor edged Commissary of National Police 3-2.

In Saturday’s matches, Svay Rieng skipped away from their closest rivals Army after beating Asia Euro United 4-0 at Old Stadium early in the second round of matches before the Armymen regained ground with their victory.

New acquisition Bisan George led the Svay Rieng onslaught with a double. Hoy Phalin scored the opener and Kunthea Ravan polished off the tally for the leaders.

Third placed NagaWorld strolled to victory over Kirivong Sok Sen Chey, with the Casino-backed outfit downing the bottom side 3-1.

Goals by Nhim Sovannara, Diego Gama and Atuheire Kipson secured three points for Naga, who led 2-0 at half-time. After Naga stretched their lead further, Kirivong won a penalty but failed to convert it. They eventually got a consolation goal late in the game.

In the third match carded for Saturday, Cambodian Tiger and Western Phnom Penh drew 1-1.