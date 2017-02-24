Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Shining Rahus head off to play in Bangkok Tens

Shining Rahus head off to play in Bangkok Tens

The Phnom Penh Social Rugby Club will be taking the full complement of ladies, men’s and veterans teams for this weekend’s Bangkok International Rugby Tens. They will be among the 48 senior teams competing in the 12th edition, the feature of which will be the participation of former international rugby stars.

According to the club, the Rahus have modest but positive expectations as the level of the tournament is high. The new look Rahus men’s team, Cambodian Tens and Indochine Cup champions, hope to perform well. They face Alabang Eagles, Wynnum Bugs and Gull RFC in Pool C.

The ladies team are placed in Group B along side Taipei Baboons, KL Tigers and Saigon Lady Geckos. The Creaking Rahus Vets will face CSP Legends, Old Bangkok Bangers and French Asian Barbarians.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Cambodia's last tile masters: Why a local craft is under threat

Brought over by the French, painted cement tile making has been incorporated into Cambodian design for more than a century, even as the industry has died out in Europe.

Interview: Loung Ung, author of First They Killed My Father

The story of Loung Ung and her family’s suffering under the Khmer Rouge became known around the world with the success of her autobiographical book, First They Killed My Father.

Setting up a drone for flight. Photo supplied

How Cambodia's first drone company is helping farmers

SM Waypoint claims its unmanned aerial vehicles can help local farm and plantation owners increase their yields.