Shining Rahus head off to play in Bangkok Tens

The Phnom Penh Social Rugby Club will be taking the full complement of ladies, men’s and veterans teams for this weekend’s Bangkok International Rugby Tens. They will be among the 48 senior teams competing in the 12th edition, the feature of which will be the participation of former international rugby stars.

According to the club, the Rahus have modest but positive expectations as the level of the tournament is high. The new look Rahus men’s team, Cambodian Tens and Indochine Cup champions, hope to perform well. They face Alabang Eagles, Wynnum Bugs and Gull RFC in Pool C.

The ladies team are placed in Group B along side Taipei Baboons, KL Tigers and Saigon Lady Geckos. The Creaking Rahus Vets will face CSP Legends, Old Bangkok Bangers and French Asian Barbarians.