Siem Reap beat Battambang to take Tonle Sap Cup

Siem Reap and Battambang have taken inter-provincial tennis rivalry in the north of the country to a new level following the successful completion of a 2017 Tonle Sap Cup, with regional supremacy going to Siem Reap.

Battambang hosted their rivals from the tourism city in a set of best of three matches spread across nine categories involving 20 players on each side.

This was arguably the most keenly contested of inter-provincial contests ever put together by Tennis Cambodia, which opened a northern frontier office two years ago to promote the game in the region.

According to Siem Reap head coach Scott Windus, there was never a dull moment throughout the event played at the Tahen Centre and the atmosphere was as friendly as the rivalry was fierce.

“All matches were played with a spirit of friendship that did their supporters and provinces proud. It was great to be able to play at the newly completed tennis facility in Battambang,” said Australian Windus, who also heads the Tennis Cambodia branch office in Siem Reap.

Siem Reap edged out their rivals 5-4 in an event played under the Davis Cup format of two singles matches followed by a doubles event.

“We were taken by surprise at how quickly the Battambang players have improved this year and the quality of the matches was very high,” said a Siem Reap coach known as Som.

The Siem Reap team acknowledged the support they receive from the Angkor Palace Resort and Spa in Siem Reap, which allows them access to courts in order to train for tournaments.