Siem Reap’s AGR to host Hun Sen Cup

The annual one-day Hun Sen Cup golf tournament will be held at the Angkor Golf Resort in Siem Reap on April 12, two days before “Temple Town” celebrates Khmer New Year with a host of other sporting activities.

According to the secretary-general of the Cambodian Golf Federation, Chea Bora, who is also secretary of state in the Tourism Ministry, the proceeds from the tournament will go to the Kantha Bopha Hospital.

The event, sponsored by Pisnoka, features one-round competition with an entry fee of $150 for seniors and $180 for all others. Players of all skill levels are welcome, and the tournament is open to foreigners.

One of the highlights of the day will be the presence on the course of Prime Minister Hun Sen, who will put his golfing abilities to the test during a fun round in the morning with some of his ministerial colleagues and other guests.

“The main aim is to continue the tradition of holding this important event on the golf calendar and at the same time serve a charitable cause,” Bora said.

The secretary-general of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, Vath Chamroeun, said: “Focus on training has to be supported by more competitions, and a fast developing sport like golf needs more visibility by way of such annual events.”

