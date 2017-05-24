Singha Classic: Kenny lets tie-break lead slip

Cambodian Davis Cupper Bun Kenny blew a 5-2 lead in a 10-point tie-break to go down 6-1, 5-7, 10-7 to Yuttana Charoeunphon of Thailand in the second round of the Singha Classic qualifiers at the Impact Tennis Academy in Bangkok yesterday.

After winning his first round match against another Thai, Warit Boonrak, 6-2, 6-1, Kenny began tentatively against Yuttana and was quickly swamped in the first set.

The 26-year-old right-hander, however, came back strongly in the second to level the set scores. Kenny shot into a 5-2 lead in the short tie-breaker that replaced the deciding set only to see Yuttana fight back.

Meanwhile, Long Samneang, who made it past the prequalifying rounds, found the going tough against a Thai junior in the opening round of the qualifiers. Noppadol Noikor blasted Samneang 6-0, 6-1.

Earlier in the final round of prequalification, left-handed Our Sarith went down to Chayanin Puttaraksakul of Thailand 2-6, 3-6, while Phalkun Mam lost to New Zealand’s Alex Hunt, who uses a prosthetic arm to help him toss the ball. Hunt won 7-5, 6-7, 11-9 in a contest that went all the way.