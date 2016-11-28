South Korea pledges further taekwondo support

One of taekwondo’s superpowers, South Korea has pledged its sustained support to Cambodia as the Kingdom expands its medal ambitions beyond Asian Games gold medallist and Rio Olympics qualifier Sorn Seavmey.

As the 22-year-old Seavmey continues to inspire new crop of youngsters with her string of achievements, the Kingdom is now building a strong platform with which to generate a succession of skillful taekwondo practitioners to win medals in regional and international competitions.

It was in this context that the Kingdom received with great enthusiasm at the weekend Oh Hyun-deuk, the head of Kukkiwon, which is also known as the World Taekwondo Headquarters and is the home of the World Taekwondo Academy established by the South Korean government.

During their official meeting, Oh and the president of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, Thong Khon, discussed in depth several key areas where South Korea’s taekwondo expertise could help in the nurturing of the Kingdom’s emerging talent.

The NOCC chief reportedly sought Kukkiwon’s support in helping Cambodian coaches and to get young fighters to train in South Korea ahead of major competitions

For his part, Oh reportedly assured the Kingdom of all possible help from Kukkiwon, including scholarships for talented fighters and sending a team of coaches to help Cambodian taekwondo practitioners.

Before his meeting with the NOCC chief, Oh met Dr Hang Choun Naron, minister for education, youth and sport, who is also the president of Cambodian Taekwondo Federation.