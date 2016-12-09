Vath Chamroeun, secretary-general of the NOCC, poses for a photo with a group of wrestlers at NOCC headquarters this week. Photo supplied

South Korean wrestlers on training stint

A 10-member strong South Korean team of wrestlers is currently training with their Cambodian peers as part of a two-week joint effort.

“The sporting alliance between Korea and Cambodia has remained strong over the decades. Both countries are keen on expanding this relationship and we are happy to host the Korean squad,” secretary-general of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia Vath Chamroeun, a former Olympic wrestler, said.

“The experience for our wrestlers training with the more skilful Koreans will be highly beneficial. We also need Korean help when it comes to coaches and scholarships for our wrestlers as we look forward to hosting the 2023 SEA Games for the first time,” said Chamroeun, who also heads the Cambodian Wrestling Federation.

Chov Sotheara received a wild card from the International Wrestling Federation for the the Rio Games as only the second wrestler from the Kingdom to compete at an Olympics following Vath Chamroeun’s appearance at the 1996 Atlanta Games.