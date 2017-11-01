Sparky Rahus on high with champs success

Two days of intense rugby action in the Cambodia 10s at the weekend at Northbridge International School saw the women’s wing of the Phnom Penh Social Rugby Club, the Sparky Rahus, claim their first championship success, as the men’s team took the Shield Trophy and the veterans went down in their final.

This annual social rugby event was organised by Kampuchea Balopp with the proceeds from the tournament funding their youth development through sport programme for disadvantaged and disabled children. According to Kampuchea Balopp, many of the teams were very generous and made cash and kit donations for the children.

Teams from Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and Australia joined local outfits for competitions among men, old boys and women. There were exhibition games by children from PSE and ASPECA on the concluding day.

Sparky Rahus cruised through their pool games with wins over Bangkok Belles (20-0), Saigon Ladies Geckos (25-5) and local Garuda Ladies (22-0), conceding just one try while posting a bunch themselves. Carrying this rich vein of form into the final, Rahus swamped Geckos Ladies 27-0 to record their first major triumph.

The Garudas, made up of Cambodian players who have come through the KB program, beat Bangkok Belles to finish third.

The Creaking Rahus lost their opening game 12-15 to Saigon Geckos in the Old Boys event before blitzing RMP Vets 43-5 and KL Tigers 38-0. However, in the final the Rahus came up short against Les Vieux Chefs from Singapore 10-21.

In the men’s section, Shining Rahus went down 12-24 to Walcha Rams from Australia in the opener, and again lost an error-strewn game 19-0 to Mighty Geckos.

A win over Bangkok Bangers ensured a knockout game against the Garuda but, in a local derby, Rahus lost out. After another defeat by South Brisbane Magpies, the Rahus prevailed over FABS 12-15 to pick up the consolation Shield Trophy.

The Mighy Geckos from Saigon won the men’s title, beating Walcha Rams.

The tournament sponsors were Blue Pumpkin, Bred Bank, the International Chiropractic Clinic, Naga Clinic, Fondation Decathlon, Bassac Lane and DanMeat.