Cambodia’s Ho Sreynoch and partner Remi Nakayama of Japan share a joke during a break in play yesterday. Photo supplied

Sreynoch wins ITF doubles ranking point

Cambodia’s Ho Sreynoch and her partner Remi Nakayama of Japan won their first doubles world ranking point after opening-round victory over the Chinese Taipei pair of Jyun Yi Lee and Cai Ni Wang in the ITF Junior Tennis Tournament at the National Training Center yesterday.

After dropping the first set, Sreynoch and Nakayama battled back to level the set scores at 4-6, 6-4 and then clinched the match breaker 10-4.

Sreynoch, who started playing tennis at the Sun Rise Orphanage a few years ago, is the first Cambodian junior girl to win a match in an ITF event and earn a ranking point since Long Samneang did so nearly four years ago.

Meanwhile, Thomas Hann of Australia pulled off the biggest upset of the week in the boys main draw by beating top-seeded Christian Didier Chin of Malaysia 7-5, 6-4.

Also falling by the wayside was last month’s winner here Diego Garcia Dalisay, the Filipino going down 1-6, 2-6 to second-seeded Ali Mooraj of Pakistan. Diego was more tentative than usual, suffering from a slight wrist injury on his dominant arm.

Kenta Kondou of Japan took down third-seeded Karan Srivatsava of India 6-3 6-3. But the Japanese star was put out of the event by Chang Lin Tsai of Chinese Taipei, who won 6-2, 6-4 to make the semifinals.

Joining Tsai in the last four was wild card entrant and eighth seed Jaewoo Kim of Korea, who towered over fourth seeded Shan Yuan Ou of Chinese Taipei 6-2, 6-0.