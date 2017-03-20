NagaWorld’s executive director Pern Chen (second from left) and Secretary-General of the NOCC Vath Chamroeun (third from right) with some of the country’s leading athletes during a press conference last week in Phnom Penh. Nocc

Stars prepare for sporting awards gala

The second edition of the annual national sports awards, instituted last year by entertainment and gaming sector leader NagaWorld in collaboration with the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, will take to the stage on Tuesday with an award for legends among three newly created categories.

NagaWorld, one of the key partners of the NOCC, introduced the Sports Excellence Awards for outstanding performances during 2015 for athletes, coaches, sports journalists and photojournalists, promising to extend it as an annual feature.

At a joint news conference at NagaWorld last week, executive director Pern Chen and NOCC Secretary-General Vath Chamroeun saw the awards as an incentive to work hard for achieving excellence in their chosen sport.

With the addition of three new categories – the Legends, Outstanding Team and Best of Bokator – the total funding for the multiple awards has risen to $17,000.

“A selection panel will assess all the performances and draw up the final list of awardees. The process will be fair and transparent,” Chamroeun told The Post.

Last year, Khun Khmer star Sen Rady was declared the Best Male Athlete for his gold medal-winning performance in vovinam at Algiers with Petanque stalwart Ke Leng receiving the honour among women.

In a Facebook vote, Taekwondo sensation Sorn Seavmey won the Most Popular Athlete award in the wake of her incredble Asian Games gold medal in 2014 by a long way ahead of swimmer Hemthon Vittiny and footballer Chan Vathanaka.