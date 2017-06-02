Svay Rieng hit eight in Hun Sen Cup demolition

Current Metfone C-League leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng blasted Kampot 8-0 on their home turf at the start of the fourth stage of the 2017 Hun Sen Cup on Wednesday. In other matches, Phnom Penh Crown were too good for the National Academy team in their 6-0 win, while National Police beat Soltilo Angkor 4-1.

Asia Europe United and Kirivong Sok Sen Chey battled to a goalless draw. The competition resumes after a three-week break on June 21, with Ministry of National Defence playing Stung Treng province, NagaWorld taking on Svay Rieng province, Cambodian Tiger facing Electricite du Cambodge and Boeung Ket Angkor up against Oddar Meanchey province.