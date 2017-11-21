Svay Rieng hold slender lead after home win

Leaders Preah Khan Reach retained their slender one-point advantage at the top of the Metfone C League standings after sweeping aside CMAC 8-1 at their own Svay Rieng stadium on Sunday evening.

The blowout win took Svay Rieng’s 20 match tally to 43 points with 13 wins, four draws and two losses.

With two more matches to play in the next two weeks before the end of the league phase, Svay Rieng, who have led the field all the way, are one point ahead of Nagaworld and Boeung Ket Angkor.

Ministry of National Defence filled in fourth after a somewhat laboured 2-1 win over bottom of the table Kirivong Sok Sen Chey on Sunday.

With three of the four semifinal play off slots well within the grasp of Svay Rieng, Naga and Boeung Ket, the fourth could still be a toss up between Army (39 points) and Crown (36).

Crown are in fifth place and a positive outcome in their next games could boost their qualification prospects if other results also align in their favour. At the other end of the equation, the Army will make it if they power through the next two rounds.

In Saturday’s action, Naga beat AEU 4-1, Boeung Ket were too good for EDC 3-0 and Crown got past Western 3-0.

The top five in the League standings are: PKR Svay Rieng (43 points), Naga and Boeung Ket (42 each), Army (39) and Crown (36)