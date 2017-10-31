Svay Rieng keep slender lead after Police win

After two straight defeats, leaders Preah Khan Reach faced some tough questions when they squared off against National Police Commissary at Old Stadium on Sunday, but the visitors from Svay Rieng took control of the Metfone C-League tie to return 4-2 winners and retain their slender lead at the top of the table.

A brace from Ugochukwu Obi featured in Svay Rieng’s win, with goals from Sok Samnang and Prak Mony Odom boosting the scoreline.

With Boeung Ket duly winning their tie with a measure of comfort against Kirivong Sok Sen Chey the previous evening, NagaWorld needed a strong showing to keep pace, and the casino-backed side came away with a 4-0 win over Western Phnom Penh, with Diego Gama, Sary Matnorotin and Anderson Zogbe getting on the scoresheet.

At the bottom half of the standings, Electricite du Cambodge and Asia Euro United drew 2-2 at the Svay Rieng Stadium.

With three rounds of matches to be played, the season heads for another break ahead of this week’s Water Festival and the international matches to take place the following week.

Cambodia will play a friendly against Myanmar before taking on Jordan at the Olympic Stadium in the AFC Asian Cup qualifying second leg on November 12.

The MCL resumes on November 18.

The top five teams in the Metfone C-League standings are: Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng on 40 points, NagaWorld (39), Boeung Ket Angkor (39), MND (36) and Phnom Penh Crown (33).

.