Players from Puon Phnom School pose with the trophy after winning the Ian Thompson Memorial ISF Under-14 Boys Football Cup at the weekend. Photo supplied

Thompson Cup goes to Puon Phnom

Puon Phnom School came back from a goal down to beat ISF SMC 2-1 in the final of the Ian Thompson Memorial ISF Under-14 Boys Football Cup at the weekend.

Keoung Channy put SMC in the front in the fifth minute, but Puon Phnom battled back with goals from Vong Chanpiseth and Pon Bunna in the next 10 minutes.

Taream School took the top prize in the Boys Under 10 Football Cup held simultaneously, beating Green Umbrella 1-0 in the final, Horm Chantha coming up with the match winner.

The day also saw the opening ceremony of the ISF Sport Court Futsal Pitch for wheelchair players and players with vision-impairment and blindness. Players from Blind Krousar Thmey showcased their footballing skills.

The Ian Thompson Memorial reflects the annual fundraising efforts of 30 friends, their wives and families who raise funds for various causes around the world.

The ISF, in partnership with the Football Federation of Cambodia, plays a key role in providing grassroots footballing opportunities to some of Cambodia’s most disadvantaged children.

The program has grown from 50 players in 2006 to around 3,800 in 2017, including deaf and hearing impaired players and players with intellectual disabilities.