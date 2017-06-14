Timothy storms to Phnom Penh U18 crown

Tep Timothy won the Boys Under-18 singles title in the second Phnom Penh Provincial Junior Tournament after beating his Junior Davis Cup teammate Chheang Vannasith 6-2, 6-0 in a three-player round robin competition at the National Tennis Center on Sunday.

Timothy and Vannasith set up a final showdown after beating third contender Leap Sovannary, but the clash between the two leading juniors turned out to be a one-way street for Timothy.

As expected, the fast rising Leng Sarinreach easily had the measure of the inexperienced Tep Nolane 6-1, 6-2.

However, Sarinreach, a semi-finalist at the Singha Grand Slam Experience Under-14 event in Bangkok recently, took the honours without hitting a ball as his next opponent Khleang Ponlok could not take the court because of a family emergency.

The Boys Under-14 title was claimed by Tep Lancelot after he beat Chhieu Chaya 5-4, 4-1, and the girls version went to Chhieu Apsara, who beat Suong Phally 4-0, 4-1 in the final.

Chhron Sreyvin came through a tough encounter against Kam Sreynoch 4-2, 5-4 in the Girls Under-12 final.

In the second edition of the Kandal Provincial Junior event, Ith Bunthea emerged on top with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 win over Srouem Tola in the Boys Under-18 final.

While Sam Davith won the Boys Under-14 singles, beating Nel Samnang 4-0, 5-3, Hour Sokheang got on top in the Boys Under-12 section, beating Lim Vuth 4-1, 4-0.

Hour Sreypov managed to turn around two recent defeats by Ho Sreynoch in the Girls 18 and Under showdown. The older and more experienced Sreypov adopted a more aggressive approach than normal to get past Sreynoch 7-5, 6-1.

The first national junior tournament of the year will take place at the NTC from June 23 to 25, featuring players from Phnom Penh, Kandal, Battambang, and Siem Reap. Only the top four players from each age category will be invited to the Nationals.