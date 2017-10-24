Timothy’s brace drives Tiger victory over EdC

While the top half of the Metfone C-League table saw a shake-up, Cambodian Tiger improved their position to sixth behind Phnom Penh Crown after a dogged 3-2 win over Electricite du Cambodge at the Svay Rieng Stadium on Sunday.

The odds are quite long on the Tigers making the four-team cut at this stage, but their 28 points to Crown’s 32 with three round of matches left give them a flicker of hope in the event of leading teams stumbling.

A second-half brace by Okereke Timothy was central to the Tiger’s winning drive as the Electricitymen briefly threatened to upset their rivals’ rhythm. In Sunday’s other match, Western Phnom Penh got home at the happier end of a seven-goal affair, beating Asia Euro United 4-3.

The 2014 Hun Sen Cup winners National Police Commissary beat bottom side Kirivong Sok Sen Chey 2-1 on Saturday to occupy seventh spot in the table.