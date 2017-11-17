Top four eager to keep the momentum going

The top four in the Metfone C-League standings have all drawn teams from the lower half in this weekend’s action. Unless there are spectacular slip-ups or upsets, the pecking order is unlikely to change with two more gameweeks left before the completion of the league phase on December 3.

Saturday’s three-game card features Boeung Ket Angkor and NagaWorld, who share second spot behind clear four-point leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng.

While Boeung Ket make a road trip to Svay Rieng to face first-season side Electricite du Cambodge, NagaWorld will be gearing up take on Asia Euro United under the floodlights at Olympic Stadium. Naga’s dangerous strikeforce headed by Brazilian Diego Gama and Rwandan Autheire Kipson is unlikely to be blunted by AEU.

For the two prime contenders, dropping points at this stage would be unthinkable. So both camps will be eager for nothing less than a win.

Form suggests Boeung Ket should easily account for the Electricitymen.One of the fringe teams hoping to break into the top bracket, Phnom Penh Crown are to take on Western Phnom Penh.

The Sunday focus shifts to the Svay Rieng Stadium, where Preah Khan Reach will be hosting Cambodian Mine Action Center, who going by their current form are likely not to pose much of a threat to the league leaders.

Having made up ground steadily in the past few weeks, Ministry of National Defence square off against Kirivong Sok Sen Chey, who have been rooted to the bottom of the table for the most part of the season.

Cambodian Tiger FC and National Police Commissary are set to battle it out in a game that will have no bearing on the top section of the standings.