Ultimate reward Discers get international recognition

The Kingdom’s ultimate Frisbee organisation, the Cambodia Flying Disc Association (CFDA), has been accepted into the sport’s world governing body, the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) as a member association, the WFDF announced on Tuesday.

Associations in Bolivia, Uruguay and Rwanda were also accepted. The WFDF, which is recognised by the International Olympic Committee, now has 71 member associations in 69 countries.

“Being a member, we can compete in world championships and continental championships, with the first one being the 2017 Asia-Oceanic Ultimate Club Championships, which will be held in the Philippines in 2017. We plan to send a team there but will have to raise funds,” CFDA secretary Florent Zwiers said of the milestone.

“It will give the Cambodian players something to strive for beyond the national competition, will allow us to put in bids to host events like the world championships, and it gives us a vote in decisions made by WFDF about global rules and processes.”

The annual national competition, the Big Phat Hat, will take place in Phnom Penh in March, and will partly be a fundraiser for the Asia-Oceania club championships later that year.