Vathanaka eyes promotion after Japan move

Cambodia forward Chan Vathanaka has targeted promotion with Japanese third-division side Fujieda MYFC this year after completing a groundbreaking move to the J-League.

The 23-year-old told local media yesterday that he hoped to make a smooth adjustment despite the chilly winter temperatures in Japan.

“Japan is a little cold,” he said. “There’s a lot I don’t know yet but I hope to learn a great deal from playing in the J-League and help the team win promotion that’s my main objective.”

Chan Vathanaka, the first Cambodian to join the J-League, has been signed on loan until the end of 2017 from Metfone C-League champions Boeung Ket Angkor, where he scored a prolific 90 goals in 116 appearances.

He has netted 10 times in 28 games for the Cambodian national team since making his senior international debut in 2013.

Boeung Ket head coach John Mc-Glynn spoke of Vathanaka’s departure: “Losing Vathanaka has been emotional and he will be dearly missed by everyone connected with the club,” he told The Phnom Penh Post yesterday.

“He has achieved and given so much throughout his service to club and country. Vathanaka is a wonderful talent the perfect example of the potential of Cambodian football now and into the future.

“The new environment and culture we are expecting in Japan will only further his development as a professional footballer and person. “We look forward to hearing of his progress and wish him all the very best with his new team.

“That said, we are eagerly awaiting his return after his season-long loan,” McGlynn added.

Additional reporting by Post staff