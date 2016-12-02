Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Warriors coach Lee rejects ‘fake’ resign claims

Cambodia coach Lee Tae Hoon yesterday said that he wants to take the Kingdom’s football to ‘the next level’.
Cambodia coach Lee Tae Hoon yesterday said that he wants to take the Kingdom’s football to ‘the next level’. Sreng Meng Srun

Warriors coach Lee rejects ‘fake’ resign claims

Lee Tae Hoon, the coach of the Cambodian national football team, yesterday took to the official Facebook page of the country’s football federation to deny recent rumours on social media that he wanted to resign.

In a live video posted on the Football Federation of Cambodia’s Facebook page, the South Korean coach, whose contract expires this month, said: “I think some media wrongly picked up my meaning, so many people misunderstood. People [gave] wrong information to the fans.”

Lee said that some media “published incorrectly” and “misunderstood what he said” when he spoke to journalists on Monday after returning from the 2016 Suzuki Cup, although the 55 year-old coach did not clarify which media he was referring to.

He went on to say that a “fake” account on Facebook carrying the name “Taehoon Lee” that criticised the national side’s players and carried a threat to quit was not a social media account of his, adding that he doesn’t have the time to post on Facebook.

Lee, who is in his second stint with the national side after a term from 2010 to 2012 before being reappointed by the FFC in 2013, said that he wanted to improve the quality of the team’s play.

He said: “For me, I am a foreigner from South Korea but I work in Cambodia and I teach Cambodian football players. I always think about the future of Cambodian football. So media should write a true story to help develop the sport in the country.”

With speculation rife after the recent Suzuki Cup, for which the Angkor Warriors qualified for the first time since 2008 but who recorded three losses in their campaign to go out in the group stage, Lee said that far from wanting to leave his job, he wanted to take the national side to “the next level”.

“I have a good relationship with president Sao Sokha and the Federation. I like football and I love Cambodian fans. We are going to discuss a new contract, and if I don’t want to stay, I don’t need to discuss this [in public].

“My task is to help [football] in Cambodia,” he said. “If I get the chance, I want to stay in Cambodia a long time. I want to improve Cambodian football and it is not easy, so we need support from the fans.” translated by In Sopheng

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".