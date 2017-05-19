Western hold off Police in Hun Sen Cup clash

Group phase matches in the ongoing Hun Sen Cup grabbed the midweek spotlight, with Western Phnom Penh overcoming Commissary of National Police 2-1 in their return match on Tuesday after having lost the previous encounter 2-0 nearly two weeks ago.

In the all-top-flight Cup clash, May Sary and Men Monyra got on the scoresheet for Western, while Tit Dyna hit the net for Police.

In other matches, Electricite du Cambodge, fresh from beating Ministry of National Defence in last weekend’s league upset, downed Siem Reap 3-0, though EDC, who thrashed their rivals 8-0 when they last met, were much kinder this time around.

The clash between provincial neighbours Prey Veng and Svay Rieng resulted in an thrilling eight-goal draw, matching the number of goals in their previous game, in which Svay Rieng ran out 5-3 winners.

In Wednesday’s next round of matches, Kampot face National Defence Youth, Kampong Thom will host Bati Youth, Kampong Chnnang take on Solitilo Angkor and Asia Euro United will square off against CMAC United.

Boeung Ket-Crown brought forward

Meanwhile, it has been announced that the Metfone C-League clash between Phnom Penh Crown and Boeung Ket Angkor, scheduled for May 27, will now be played at the RSN Stadium on Thursday, May 25.

The change was requested by Boeung Ket, who are heading to Singapore for the preliminary round of the RHB Singapore Cup against Warrior FC on May 29.