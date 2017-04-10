Western shock Crown 3-1 in C-League upset

Eighth placed Western Phnom Penh pulled off a 3-1 win over Phnom Penh Crown in the biggest upset of the Metfone C-League season thus far at the RSN Stadium on Saturday evening.Undeterred by a ninth minute goal from Chhom Pisa, Western hit back through Michael Abiodun, Run Rany and Mathew Osa as six-time champions Crown failed to convert several promising moves.

A Shane Booysen corner nicely set up Pisa as Crown took the early initiative. Pov Ponvuthy and Keo Sokpheng both went close, but Western, having seen off those attempts, employed their own counter-measures.

Within minutes of Abiodun nailing the leveller, Rany fired home a long range effort to put Western ahead.When Crown keeper Keo Soksela fumbled a corner collection, Mathew Osa was there to fire the ball home.

Western stoutly defended the two-goal cushion for a deserved win.

While the victory will push Western up a few places heading into the Khmer New Year break, Crown, who shared third spot with Boeung Ket, would slip if the defending champions were to take all three points from fifth placed Electricite du Cambodge in their game, which was pushed back to yesterday.

At Old Stadium, leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng hammered CMAC United 7-0 to maintain top standing with 19 points from seven games.

The Nigerian pair of Uguchukwu Obi and Chigoze Prinwill scored braces each for Svay Rieng, with Nub Tola adding two more and Kuntea Ravan rounding off the tally.